Warming up to low 90s with chance for showers and storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things aren’t too bad out there this morning with almost everyone dry and temps in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm up to the low 90s this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of around 100 degrees. There will also be another chance for showers/storms on the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain/lightning will be the main threats so make sure that when you hear thunder you get inside right away.

The storms will be random in nature, but can be an annoyance if you’re working outside so try to get most of your outdoor activities done in the morning. Rain coverage will be in the 50-60% range through the weekend. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now. In the long range, highs stay in the low 90s with mornings in the mid 70s most days.

