Advertise With Us
Hire One

Watch Live: District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An important vote is happening later this month as voters in the city of Mobile’s sixth district will decide who they want to represent them on the Mobile City Council.

Tonight, you will get a chance to hear from the candidates on the ballot.

The candidates are Kyle Callaghan, Karla DuPriest, Linh Hoach and Josh Woods.

FOX10 and the League of Women are hosting a forum tonight at the West Regional Library on Grelot Road. It starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

It will be streamed live here. FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon will moderate this event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum
District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum
Family of Jawan Dallas requests body cam footage
Family says there’s no justification for death of man after confrontation with Mobile police
Family of man who died after confrontation with Mobile police holds press conference
Family of man who died after confrontation with Mobile police holds press conference
Mobile City Council meeting abruptly adjourned
Mobile City Council meeting abruptly adjourned