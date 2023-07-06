Watch Live: District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An important vote is happening later this month as voters in the city of Mobile’s sixth district will decide who they want to represent them on the Mobile City Council.

Tonight, you will get a chance to hear from the candidates on the ballot.

The candidates are Kyle Callaghan, Karla DuPriest, Linh Hoach and Josh Woods.

FOX10 and the League of Women are hosting a forum tonight at the West Regional Library on Grelot Road. It starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

It will be streamed live here. FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon will moderate this event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.