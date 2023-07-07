Advertise With Us
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square

A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree in historic Jackson Square snapped in half Friday (July 7), falling on a 16-year-old male, officials say.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

One witness on Twitter (@bandwagons) reported hearing “lots of screaming” and seeing bystanders pulling people away from the debris.

“I heard the cracking of thunder,” another witness said.

A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(WVUE)

The witness says the 16-year-old was trapped beneath the large branch and was taken away in an ambulance.

“Hopefully they’re okay,” the person said.

The city’s forestry department is assessing the situation.

Gregory Joseph, a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans, says no work was being done on the trees at the time of what they called a “very unfortunate accident.” He could not confirm what type, if any, work was being done in the days or weeks prior, saying that Jackson Square is an “always active” scene for the forestry department.

