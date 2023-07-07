16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree in historic Jackson Square snapped in half Friday (July 7), falling on a 16-year-old male, officials say.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

One witness on Twitter (@bandwagons) reported hearing “lots of screaming” and seeing bystanders pulling people away from the debris.

“I heard the cracking of thunder,” another witness said.

Just saw a giant oak fell in Jackson square - was anyone hurt?! — badallison 🌊 (@badallis0n) July 7, 2023

A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7. (WVUE)

They've been trimming branches off one of the big oaks in Jackson Square. Half the tree just broke off and fell onto people in the park. Lots of screaming and bystanders pulling people out. Sirens are showing up now. — Tina (@bandwagons) July 7, 2023

The witness says the 16-year-old was trapped beneath the large branch and was taken away in an ambulance.

“Hopefully they’re okay,” the person said.

Crazy! A tree fell in Jackson Square in New Orleans today.😳 pic.twitter.com/BH591qjJyG — evil bob (@evilbob5) July 7, 2023

The city’s forestry department is assessing the situation.

Gregory Joseph, a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans, says no work was being done on the trees at the time of what they called a “very unfortunate accident.” He could not confirm what type, if any, work was being done in the days or weeks prior, saying that Jackson Square is an “always active” scene for the forestry department.

