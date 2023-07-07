911 transcript details call made minutes before Theodore man is stunned to death

Mobile 911: Mobile County 9-1-1, what’s the location of the emergency?

Caller: 5413 Carol Plantation Road, Lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*. I’ve got a—

911: 5413 Carol Plantation, lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*?

Caller: Yes ma’am.

911: Did you need police, medical or fire assistance there, sir?

Caller: Yes, I sure need police, absolutely.

911: What’s going on?

Caller: I’ve got uh, somebody trying to get in the trailer, breaking in on us. Me and my girlfriend.

911: Somebody trying to break into your trailer?

Caller: Yes, me and my girlfriend.

911: Do you know who this person is or is it a stranger?

Caller: He’s a homeless guy that hangs around over here at the trailer park. He don’t need to be

hanging around in my yard— *Call cuts out*– my dogs alerting and then he’s going to act all

crazy and s**t walking down the road. I tell him just come on back god****it. They’re not

running over me in here.

911: Give me a description of him is he a white male, black male, Hispanic?

Caller: He’s a black male.

911: Do you know what color shirt he has on tonight?

Caller: I think it’s red… or red shirt or his pants might be red, I’m not sure. He’s got a hat on

going up the road.

911: Do you know what color hat?

Caller: I don’t know I can’t see, it’s dark.

911: Ok.

Caller: Ain’t got a streetlight there.

911: Do you know if he has any weapons on him, sir?

Caller: No ma’am I don’t know all that.

911: Ok.

Caller: I just need some officers out here.

911: I’m putting in the request right now sir. What’s your name?

Caller: *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*

911: Is the last four of your telephone number *REDACTED*

Caller: Yes ma’am.

911: I’m getting you on the line direct with the police department. Keep them updated with

what’s happening while they are on the way, ok?

Caller: Yes ma’am. You’re not the police department?

911: I’m 9-1-1. I’ve given all this information to the police.

Caller: Ok.

911: I’m going to get you on the line directly with their dispatch.

Caller: Alright, thank you.

911: What part of your house is he trying to break into?

Caller: Uh he was coming in through the yard, over the fence. And the dogs alerted us. I have

two dogs here. We have two.

911: Ok.

MPD: Mobile Police.

911: This is 9-1-1 transferring the caller at 5413 Carol Plantation Road, Lot *REDACTED FOR PRIVACY*.

MPD: Ok, yes sir.

Caller: Yes ma’am, had somebody uh, in the yard—

*RECORDING ENDS*