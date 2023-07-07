Advertise With Us
911 transcript details call made minutes before Theodore man is stunned to death

Officials received a call that Dallas went into cardiac arrest after being tased.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has obtained the 911 transcript that details the night 36-year-old Jawan Dallas died.

We’ve learned a medical call that was sent to first responders reported a “cardiac arrest” after Dallas was tased twice by a Mobile police officer.

Theodore fatal Taser incident ‘never should have went down there,’ trailer park manager says

The chief of the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the scene at Plantation Mobile Home Park Sunday night.

According to the chief, they received a call that a man went into cardiac arrest after being tased.

He says when they arrived on scene MPD and Mobile County EMS were already performing CPR on the man.

That man was Jawan Dallas. Police say he died at the hospital.

There are also new reports about two 911 calls that were made by a couple who reported a burglary.

In the 911 transcripts the first call came in at 9:35 p.m. to report a burglary.

The transcript of that call is below,

During the second 911 call, which came in at 9:58, a woman tells the operator, she sees a man wrestling with officers.

The transcript of the second call is below,

There is no mention on either call about officers using excessive force.

Couple says Mobile officer used excessive force on man who died after being stunned

As for body camera video of the incident, Mobile Police say they won’t release it while the case is under investigation.

Thursday morning the Dallas family called for MPD to release the video.

Family says there’s no justification for death of man after confrontation with Mobile police

City Attorney Ricardo Woods, sent us a statement.

It reads in part,

Woods says once those investigations are complete, they will allow the Dallas family to review all “relevant body camera footage.”

Investigators say they are still waiting on the official cause of Dallas’ death.

