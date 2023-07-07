Art unveiling in Daphne for 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - There was an art unveiling Thursday in Daphne as a part of the 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts.

City leaders and the community came out for the reveal at River Bank and Trust, featuring Warren Rossi—a Mississippi artist who has been a part of the festival for years.

The painting showed a vibrant portrayal of shrimp boats, which organizers said represent the Eastern Shore well.

“Our chairmen go out and search for something that speaks to them, an artwork, a piece that is important to what the festival represents, what the Eastern Shore represents, and you want colors, and something fun,” said Liz Thomson, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The Jubilee Festival is set for October 21 and 22 at Lott Park in Daphne.

There will be live music, food, and of course—local art.

