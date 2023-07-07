Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a battle at the Battleship this Saturday! The Battleship Rugby Football Club is hosting its Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament.
The event is set for Saturday July 8, 9:00 am at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. Director of Rugby Operations Cleveland Patterson joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about the tournament and the club.
Battleship Rugby Football Club: practice is on Tuesday and Thurdays 6:00pm8:00pm.
1801 Commanders Drive Mobile, AL 36615 (Brookley Field)
Facebook: Battleship Rugby FC; Battleship Women’s Rugby
Instagram: BattleshipRugby60; BattleshipWRFC
