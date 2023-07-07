Advertise With Us
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Cottage Hill Road

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Cottage Hill Road and I-65 East Service Road at 10:51 a.m., Thursday morning.

Officers said the bicyclist was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and the driver remained on scene, according to MPD.

