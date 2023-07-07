Blue Angels amaze thousands during dress rehearsal over Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -It’s the start of one of the biggest weekends of the year. The Blues took to the skies above Pensacola beach to the amazement of thousands of passionate Blue Angels fans.

“It’s a blessing that they come so close to use that we can just drive down the street and come watch them,” said Jazmine Davis. “It was great. They always put on an amazing show. Loved it.”

People came from all over to be part of this weekend’s air show like Lori Unsinger who came from Nashville.

“It’s a bucket list of mine. I’ve wanted to do it. I’ve seen them a million times just not here,” said Unsinger. “This is their home base and it’s supposed to be the most spectacular show in their lineup.”

The Blue Angels have a special meaning for most of the people at the beach. Especially for Navy veterans Bob and Lorrie Rouse.

“We’ve always loved the Blues. They’re the best of the Navy and what it has to offer,” said Bob Rouse. “We’re proud of them and love watching them.”

The Blues spent about an hour amazing the crowd with the roar of the jets and everyone’s favorite maneuvers.

“When they come straight down and they do the split I think it’s called the fleur de lis,” added Davis.

No matter what their favorite part of the show is Blues fans say watching the show will never get old.

“Just watching the show and the intensity of it and how much work and preparation they put into it,” said Rouse. “We can’t get enough of them, we catch them every chance we get.”

If you missed today’s dress rehearsal you have one more chance to see them tomorrow as part of the big air show to close out Red White and Blues week. The civilian acts and other demonstrations start at 11:00 and the Blues will fly at 2:00.

