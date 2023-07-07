Celebrating World Chocolate Day with Sugar Plum Chocolates

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is World Chocolate Day - and what better way to celebrate than to try some new flavors! Luckily our friends over at Sugar Plum Chocolates sent us some of their best-selling products to celebrate today.

We tried these five flavors:

Apple Pie has creamy and smooth milk chocolate with spicy fall or autumn flavors. They add cinnamon, dried fruit chunks, then kiss the bar with a dash of sea salt. Sugar Plum reimagines a fresh-baked Apple Pie. Get the taste of this savory dessert with their handmade creations.

Pancakes & Syrup Nostalgic Chocolate Bars are for the ultimate breakfast lover! They hand-craft a mix like they would whip up a batter. The maple-inspired candy has smooth milk and hardy dark chocolate. Sugar Plum also adds vanilla wafers and finishes the bar off with a syrup flavor.

Peanut Butter and Jelly is a classic fave, made with their creamy Milk Chocolate. The bar takes you back to being a kid with a PB&J sandwich. Sugar Plum handcrafts a new spin on a timeless go-to. They make Peanut Butter and Jelly more fun and tasty!

Fruity Flake Bars will have ya sayin’, “Yabba Dabba Doo!” They use white fudge chocolate that tastes decadent. Remember Saturday morning cartoons when you eat this delicious candy. The Nostalgic Chocolate Bar has dashes of fruity pebbles in it.

Milk and Cookies throwback to a time when you enjoyed a comforting snack. Sugar Plum crafts this unique decadent and smooth candy bar. They mix milk chocolate, cookie pieces, and chips. Blended all together, the ingredients leave you satisfied.

Cinnamon Roll Bars blends silky smooth white chocolate with sweet cinnamon flavors. Imagine an ooey-gooey sticky bun in the form of candy. Sugar Plum captures the essence of the hot glaze. Sink your teeth into their Cinnamon Roll Nostalgic Chocolate Bar. Their candy makes less of a mess than a warm sticky bun!

This would be a great gift for someone, or also a fun event as part of a taste test, or a wine pairing. You can purchase the Nostalgic Chocolate Bar Five Pack here.

They also sent their Chocolate and Chips Gourmet Gift Assortment, which includes:

Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

Milk Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies

Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Cookies

Milk Chocolate-Dipped Biscotti

Dark Chocolate-Dipped Biscotti

Chocolate-Covered Graham Crackers

Milk Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs

Dark Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs

White Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs

You can purchase this gift assortment here. You can also learn more about Sugar Plum, and shop their other products, on their website.

