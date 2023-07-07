District 6 City Council Candidate Forum draws big crowd

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In less than three weeks -- voters in District 6 will head to the polls to elect a new city council representative. The special election comes more than three months after Scott Jones resigned his seat.

Thursday night -- Mobile’s League of Women Voters along with FOX 10 News – held a candidate forum, where we heard from three of the four candidates on the ballot. FOX 10′s Lenise Ligon was the moderator.

Judging by the crowd that turned out at Mobile’s West Regional Library -- there appears to be a lot of interest in this election.

Answering the call to serve -- candidates Kyle Callaghan, Karla Dupriest, and Josh woods – all believe they have what it takes to lead Mobile’s District 6 on Mobile’s City Council.

“Whether it’s been my 30 years in law enforcement for the City, the County, the State of Alabama – or the federal government… I’ve served 30 years law enforcement – retired – 30 years in the military reserve… I’ve always been of service to the people to help the people… help the people of District 6. I love the City of Mobile and I’m ready to serve,” said Callaghan.

“I literally had a call from my father God – to be an advocate for the citizens of Mobile. Then I’m a mother, grandmother, and I’ve also been a teacher… so I know how important it is to nurture those minds and bodies when they’re so young – and they are the future and we want them to stay here to make Mobile the best city in the whole world,” said Dupriest.

“So at the end of the day – my why comes down to my family and my three boys. My wife and I both have careers, went to the University of South Alabama and want to serve. Today -- if we can make a difference today – to make a difference and improve the future of Mobile – so that momentum continues that’s what we’re here for,” said Woods.

From crime to infrastructure -- they each talked about the top issues and how they would tackle them.

“There’s no doubt – we’ve been talking about for 10,15 years, 20 years – about traffic congestion. We have to do something about that. I’m tired of listening about it… I’m tired of hearing about it on the news. We need to do something about our traffic congestion and infrastructure problems in District 6 – and I plan to address those if I’m honored to be elected,” said Callaghan.

“We’re like centrally located – and it’s also a newer part but then when we have the neighborhood development it’s kind of eroding the excellence that we once had in our neighborhoods. So it’s going to take us communicating with the developers and the Mayor’s Office and other agencies,” said Dupriest.

“I think the infrastructure we have to maintain and have to keep – I think there is safety and integrity in the neighborhoods – both on a public safety standpoint, but also on a development standpoint. And then I would end with leadership – I think leadership is very important. District 6 has always been known for their leadership on the council – and I think District 6 needs somebody that’s a leader,” said Woods.

We’re told candidate Linh Hoach – wanted to be there for the forum -- but couldn’t make it due to a previous engagement.

That special election is set for July 25th. In need of a runoff -- it will be held August 22nd.

Click here you would like to watch the forum in it’s entirety.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.