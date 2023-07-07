Humid start, rain and storms will fire up later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another humid start to our day here on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in many spots sitting in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm back up to the low 90s again with “feel like” temps above 100. As usual this time of year make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking breaks if you have to be outside for a lengthy period of time.

Rain/storms will be around again and these will start firing up in the afternoon/evening hours so keep an eye out for these later today. The forecast will stay very similar through the weekend and next week with hot muggy conditions and periods of showers/storms but nothing that will last all day long. As for any sort of major pattern change, this time of year it’s hard to get one and we don’t see any for the foreseeable future. In the Tropics, things remain quiet.

