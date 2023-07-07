Advertise With Us
Hire One

Humid start, rain and storms will fire up later

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another humid start to our day here on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in many spots sitting in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm back up to the low 90s again with “feel like” temps above 100. As usual this time of year make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking breaks if you have to be outside for a lengthy period of time.

Rain/storms will be around again and these will start firing up in the afternoon/evening hours so keep an eye out for these later today. The forecast will stay very similar through the weekend and next week with hot muggy conditions and periods of showers/storms but nothing that will last all day long. As for any sort of major pattern change, this time of year it’s hard to get one and we don’t see any for the foreseeable future. In the Tropics, things remain quiet.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Friday July 7, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday July 7, 2023
Weather for Thursday evening, July 6 from FOX10 News
Unsettled weather through the weekend
Weather for Thursday evening, July 6 from FOX10 News
Weather for Thursday evening, July 6 from FOX10 News
Some of today's storms may be strong
Some of today’s storms may be strong