Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mississippi woman dies in Irvington crash

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Waynesboro, Miss., woman.

Bridget B. Boudreaux, 40, was fatally injured when she was struck by the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a juvenile, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the Chevrolet driven by the youth had been struck by the 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Charles G. Lea, 26, of Madison, Miss. Boudreaux was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash occurred on Irvington Bayou LaBatre Highway, in Irvington city limits, in Mobile County.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Clotilda exhibition at Africatown Heritage House
Clotilda exhibition at Africatown Heritage House
Blue Angels dress rehearsal today
Blue Angels dress rehearsal today
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission puts licenses on hold amid pending lawsuits
Art unveiling in Daphne for 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts
Art unveiling in Daphne for 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts