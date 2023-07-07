Mississippi woman dies in Irvington crash

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Waynesboro, Miss., woman.

Bridget B. Boudreaux, 40, was fatally injured when she was struck by the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a juvenile, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the Chevrolet driven by the youth had been struck by the 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Charles G. Lea, 26, of Madison, Miss. Boudreaux was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash occurred on Irvington Bayou LaBatre Highway, in Irvington city limits, in Mobile County.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

