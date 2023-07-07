Mobile Chief: Officers in Theodore trailer park confrontation had right to use lethal force

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police Chief Paul Prine on Friday made his first public comments about the death of a Theodore man following a confrontation with police, telling reporters that a preliminary investigation indicates that officers acted appropriately.

Prine cautioned that multiple investigations into the incident remain ongoing, and he declined to share police body camera footage, in keeping with longstanding city policy. But the chief said he has watched the videos and has not seen anything to indicate an improper response by officers responding Sunday to a burglary in progress at Plantation Mobile Home Park.

Prine said an officer tried to subdue Jawan “Ja” Dallas with a Taser gun to the back but that it had no effect. A scuffle ensued and Dallas tried to grab the officer’s stun gun, the chief added.

“I think it’s important to note that at the moment Mr. Dallas attempted to take the Taser from the officers, the officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under the policy and under state law to implement deadly force,” he said. “And they didn’t do it.”

Harry Daniels, the Dallas family attorney, disputed the chief’s account of the events.

The Mobile Police Department placed two officers on administrative leave, which is standard in instances involving someone’s death. He said that period typically lasts three days.

Daniels this week called for a Justice Department investigation and claimed that police had no justification for using force against Dallas. He said Dallas was almost 200 yards from the tailer where the 911 call came from and challenged that contention that there even was a burglary.

Several residents of the trailer park have told FOX10 News they believe the officer used unnecessary force on the man.

Prine, however, pointed to a transcript of the 911 call indicating that the caller told the emergency operator that someone was trying to break into his home. He said the caller described the assailant as a black man wearing a red shirt of pants.

After officers arrived at the trailer park, Prine said, the dispatcher informed them that the would-be burglar had moved down to another trailer. He was near that location where officers spotted two people, according to the chief.

“So when the officers get information that the person that they believe breaking into the trailer is at another trailer; they give you the trailer number – the officers were exactly where they were supposed to be,” he said.

Prine said one of the suspects complied and showed officers identification. He said Dallas, who was wearing red clothing, did not. He said Dallas in the driver’s seat making strange movements, which raised alarm among the officers, prompting them to open the driver’s side door. He said Dallas ran and that an officer tackled him, sparking the confrontation that involved physical blows and the Taser shots.

“There was a struggle. And yes, the officer did strike Mr. Dallas,” Prine said, adding that it is unclear from the body cam footage how many times the officer struck him.

Prine said Dallas had crystal methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana, known colloquially as spice, and that officer found a gun underneath the seat on the driver’s side of the car.

A cause of death has not been determined. Prine said investigators are awaiting a toxicology report to determine whether Dallas had any drugs in his system. But he said there is no evidence of physical wounds.

“According to the preliminary (autopsy), there was no bruising, no contusions or blunt-force trauma to the body of Mr. Dallas,” he said.

Prine said that at one point on the video, Dallas can be heard complaining that his arm was broken.

“And I can be able to stand here before you can confirm today that and x-ray was taken of his arm, and it was not broken,” he said.

Prine said Taser guns are “considered less lethal” force. Daniels, the family lawyer, said during his Thursday news conference that he believes the Taser gun caused Dallas’ death.

“I want to be very clear, it’s less than lethal, but it is lethal,” he said. “Tasers can kill the person and, obviously, killed a person here.”

Prine expressed his condolences to the Dallas family and asked for patients as the investigators proceed.

“I certainly am empathetic to the situation and understanding,” he said. “I’ve been a law enforcement officer for many, many years. And the Police Department does not take the death of anyone haphazardly.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood also expressed his condolences.

“The loss of life is tragic,” he said in a statement Friday. “The Mobile County District Attorney’s policy as it relates to officer-related deaths is to always present the case to a Mobile County Grand Jury once the investigation is complete.”

