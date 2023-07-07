‘At The Movies!’ series with South Coast Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by South Coast Church:

‘At The Movies!’ is a free Sunday experience that combines blockbuster movies & Biblical truths for church like you’ve never seen it before. It’s happening every Sunday in July starting this weekend. There will be special At The Movies experiences for kids as well with their favorite movies & lessons from God’s word found in them from our kids leaders. Plus, character meet & greet, free popcorn, and soda. So join us Sunday, July 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th at 8:30, 10:00 or 11:30AM!

South Coast Church, we are an interdenominational church that believes in helping people go from where they are to where God wants them to be. Our lead pastors, John & Tracy Breland, planted the church is 2010. We are located at 1000 Cody Rd S, but were building our first permanent home at 9050 Jeff Hamilton Rd right now. Our phone number 251-455-0585 & our website is southcoastmobile.com.

