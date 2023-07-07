Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘At The Movies!’ series with South Coast Church

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by South Coast Church:

‘At The Movies!’ is a free Sunday experience that combines blockbuster movies & Biblical truths for church like you’ve never seen it before. It’s happening every Sunday in July starting this weekend. There will be special At The Movies experiences for kids as well with their favorite movies & lessons from God’s word found in them from our kids leaders. Plus, character meet & greet, free popcorn, and soda. So join us Sunday, July 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th at 8:30, 10:00 or 11:30AM!

South Coast Church, we are an interdenominational church that believes in helping people go from where they are to where God wants them to be. Our lead pastors, John & Tracy Breland, planted the church is 2010. We are located at 1000 Cody Rd S, but were building our first permanent home at 9050 Jeff Hamilton Rd right now. Our phone number 251-455-0585 & our website is southcoastmobile.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Meredith Hicks
Pepsi SoundStage: Meredith Hicks
Visit North Carolina
Visit North Carolina
Celebrating World Chocolate Day with Sugar Plum Chocolates
Celebrating World Chocolate Day with Sugar Plum Chocolates
Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament
Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament
Scallops over roasted red pepper risotto
Recipe: Seared Jumbo Scallops Over Roasted Red Pepper Risotto