OCSO arrest a man for beating a nurse with a tire iron

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for allegedly beating a nurse with a tire iron while she was on her break.

Deputies said the victim was taking a break near an employee parking lot at HCA Fort Walton Beach-Destin Hospital when she was attached by a man with a tire iron around 3 a.m.

The victim was struck five or six times in the head before being able to fight the attacker off, according to authorities.

Deputies said the victim gave a good description of the attacker and they were able to locate him riding a bike nearby.

The suspect had a tire iron in his bicycle basket and fresh blood on his shirt, according to OCSO.

Deputies said they arrested Raul Milla Jr., 27, and charged him with attempted felony murder. OCSO have not released a motive.

