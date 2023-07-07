Advertise With Us
Hire One

Playhouse in the Park presents ‘Mary Poppins The Musical’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Playhouse in the Park has been providing training in the performing arts for area youth since 1961. The theatre plays to over 10,000 audience members each season.

Playhouse in the Park is excited to present ‘Mary Poppins The Musical.’ It will run on weekends through July 14 -August 6th. Adult tickets are $20, students, children and seniors are $18. Tickets can be purchased at playhouseinthepark.org.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Meredith Hicks
Pepsi SoundStage: Meredith Hicks
Visit North Carolina
Visit North Carolina
Celebrating World Chocolate Day with Sugar Plum Chocolates
Celebrating World Chocolate Day with Sugar Plum Chocolates
Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament
Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament
Scallops over roasted red pepper risotto
Recipe: Seared Jumbo Scallops Over Roasted Red Pepper Risotto