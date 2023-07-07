Playhouse in the Park presents ‘Mary Poppins The Musical’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Playhouse in the Park has been providing training in the performing arts for area youth since 1961. The theatre plays to over 10,000 audience members each season.

Playhouse in the Park is excited to present ‘Mary Poppins The Musical.’ It will run on weekends through July 14 -August 6th. Adult tickets are $20, students, children and seniors are $18. Tickets can be purchased at playhouseinthepark.org.

