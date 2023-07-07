Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bishop State Community College’s President

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, we talk with Bishop State Community College President, Olivier Charles. He’s been on the job for almost a year, and the first time college president gives us a look at how things have gone for him so far. President Charles shares about new programs Bishop State is offering new partnerships with 4-year institutions, new funding sources for students, top students success in state wide academic competition, and he will tell viewers why Bishop State is a great option for academic success.

