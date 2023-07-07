Recipe: Seared Jumbo Scallops Over Roasted Red Pepper Risotto
Sean’s Prime Dining is making seared jumbo scallops over roasted red pepper risotto.
Ingredients:
4 U10 Scallops
1 cup cooked risotto
3 T pureed roasted red pepper coulis
½ cup Basil infused cream
½ cup lobster stock
finished with Parmigiano Reggiano
STEPS:
sear scallops pull off
add cream, stock ,risotto, coulis garlic shallots
splash white wine
58 North Section Street Fairhope AL
Wednesday- Saturday 5-9
Sunday 10-2 for brunch
