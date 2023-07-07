Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Seared Jumbo Scallops Over Roasted Red Pepper Risotto

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sean’s Prime Dining is making seared jumbo scallops over roasted red pepper risotto.

Ingredients:

4 U10 Scallops

1 cup cooked risotto

3 T pureed roasted red pepper coulis

½ cup Basil infused cream

½ cup lobster stock

finished with Parmigiano Reggiano

STEPS:

sear scallops pull off

add cream, stock ,risotto, coulis garlic shallots

splash white wine

58 North Section Street Fairhope AL

Seansprimedining.com

Wednesday- Saturday 5-9

Sunday 10-2 for brunch

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Meredith Hicks
Pepsi SoundStage: Meredith Hicks
Visit North Carolina
Visit North Carolina
Celebrating World Chocolate Day with Sugar Plum Chocolates
Celebrating World Chocolate Day with Sugar Plum Chocolates
Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament
Battleship Rugby Luau 7′s Tournament