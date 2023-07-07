Red, White and Blues week continues as Blue Angels soar over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Red, White and Blues week continues on Pensacola Beach. And Friday it’s a full dress rehearsal. People showed up bright and early to get their spots, ready for the Blue Angels to soar overhead.

“Yes we were here about 6:30 this morning,”

“6 a.m. saw the sun come up. It was awesome.”

We got our bikes. We’re going to ride around. We’re going to do a lot of local places. Shop.”

“Eat a little breakfast”

“Then on to the Blues.”

“Get here early. Plan to stay late. Be nice to everybody,” Carol Anne Mackey and Scott Hand said.

“You need to because the parking lot is almost full,” Rosa Roberts said.

“Just so you don’t have to walk a long way to get into this parking lot,” Lynn Tarleton.

The beach was filled with umbrellas and smiles as people waited for the blues to take the sky. And for veterans of this event, this is always a highlight.

“This is not our first time. We come every year and we sit right here so we don’t have to go far,”

“Oh gosh, I think it gets bigger and better every year,” Mackey said.

And for rookies, there’s only one thing they’re looking forward to.

“Six of them, right? That’s what I’m looking forward too. The Blues of course.”

Things kicked off at 11 with flight demonstrations and civilian acrobatic displays. Then the Blues will fly overhead at 2 p.m.

