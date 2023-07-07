Advertise With Us
Spotty showers and storms fizzle out this evening

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Thick Gulf Coast humidity will keep our rain chances up this weekend. The mornings will be humid and quiet with lows in the mid 70s. The days will heat up into the low 90s by lunchtime and then the typical pop-up showers and storms will start bubbling up. Coverage will be 40-60%. As always, these afternoon storms can be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning.

If you plan on heading to the beach (It’s Blues weekend in Pensacola Beach!) or taking the boat out the next few days, the storms will be the biggest issue. If you can dodge them, you’ll find good conditions otherwise.

Long term into next week there are few changes. We will continue to see a run of typical July weather with hot and humid days and scattered storms.

Tropics: Nothing brewing to worry about in the next few days.

