MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From paddle trips and platform camping to active tours and encounters with history, the Inner Banks connects travelers with everything from black bears and Tundra swans to colorful figures and cultural treasures.

Dream Big in Small Town NC, created by the General Assembly as the Rural Tourism Recovery Pilot Program, targets 16 counties that would benefit from a boost in visitation in the wake of the pandemic. The initiative began in the Scenic Mountains, continued in the Northeast Lakes and Rivers, and now continues in Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Martin, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, whose natural wealth includes Pettigrew and Merchants Millpond state parks, Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and the Roanoke River State Trail.

Visit NC Executive Director Wit Tuttell joined us to talk about:

•Discovering North Carolina’s rural and small-town destinations

•The mission behind the Dream Big in Small Town NC initiative

•How to plan the ultimate Inner Banks experience

•The best local restaurants, bars, shops and attractions

•Opportunities for outdoor activities (hiking, camping, paddling, wildlife viewing)

•Specific activities in towns throughout the region

Unique attractions:

•Bear-ology, the NC Black Bear Discovery Center, in Washington

•Brady C. Jefcoat Museum of Americana in Murfreesboro (with an amazing collection that includes an RCA Dog plus the world’s largest collections of washing machines and irons)

•Perquimans County History Museum in Hertford (with an exhibit dedicated to hometown hero Jim “Catfish” Hunter)

•Pocosin Arts in Columbia (gallery and classes)

•Penelope Barker House in Edenton (home of the first woman in America to organize a political demonstration)

•Somerset Place in Creswell (historic site that organized the first reunion of descendants of a large Southern plantation’s enslaved population)

About Wit Tuttell

Wit Tuttell was named Executive Director of Visit North Carolina in November 2013. He oversees the strategic planning, policy development and marketing initiatives for North Carolina’s official state tourism office and the industry sectors it serves.

North Carolina’s state tourism office, formerly the North Carolina Division of Tourism, Film, and Sports Development, was transferred to the non-profit Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina in October 2014 and renamed Visit North Carolina. Tuttell has been in North Carolina tourism since 2006. During this time, the office has been recognized with numerous national awards for excellence in marketing and advertising. He has served as chair of the board of directors of Travel South USA and serves on the board of the U.S. Travel Association. In 2022, Tuttell was named State Tourism Director of the Year by the National Council of State Tourism Directors. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the tourism industry including working for Universal Studios Florida and the Orlando/Orange County Convention & Visitors Bureau Inc. He graduated from the University of Florida and was also a reporter for the Anchorage (Alaska) Times.

This segment is brought to you by Visit North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.