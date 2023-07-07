Advertise With Us
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on Jawan Dallas death investigation

Dallas died Sunday following a confrontation with police officers in Theodore
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine held a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. at the Mobile Police Headquarters. The press conference provided updates on the death investigation concerning Jawan Dallas.

The MPD said the chief would share the latest information on the incident and answer questions from the media.

Jawan “Ja” Dallas, 36, died after police used a Taser gun against him on Sunday evening at the Planation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road in Theodore.

His family expressed anguish Thursday, and its attorney called for a Justice Department investigation and the release of body camera footage.

