Attorney for Jawan Dallas releases statement on Chief Paul Prine’s press conference

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Harry Daniels, the attorney for Jawan Dallas, released a statement following Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine’s press conference discussing the events from the night of Dallas’s death.

“Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chief Prime clearly confirmed that Mr. Dallas was not suspected of committing a burglary and was only targeted because he was in the general area. In fact, according to 911 transcripts released to the media have established that, at best, officers were responding to a report of Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree.

This is evident in the transcripts when the caller is asked what part of the house the suspect is trying to break into, he responds ‘he was coming in through the yard, over the fence. And the dogs alerted us.’ What’s more, during that call, he reported directly to Mobile police that he only had someone ‘in the yard.’

In other words, based on the 911 call, the Mobile officers reporting to the scene were only responding to a Class C misdemeanor. However, even in light of these indisputable facts and his own words, Chief Prine continues to call this either a burglary or potential home invasion.

To be clear, Alabama State Law set the maximum penalty of Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree at up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $200. That means Chief Prine’s officers struck Jawan Dallas, tazed him multiple times before he died over a Class C misdemeanor that, according to witnesses, he didn’t even commit.

Chief Prine also took great pains to argue that all of this happened because Mr. Dallas refused to give the responding officers his ID. That is particularly disturbing because, according to Title 15, Chapter 5, Article 2 of Alabama State Law, Mr. Dallas was not required to give officers his ID. In fact, trying to force someone to do so is grossly negligent and directly violates the law. I would hope, as Chief of Police, Chief Prine would know that. But I also hope he and his officers would know the difference between burglary and trespassing.”