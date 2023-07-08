EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls related to Mobile Police deadly encounter released

Caller: “I’ve got uh, somebody trying to get in the trailer, breaking in on us, me and my girlfriend.”

911: “Somebody trying to break into your trailer?”

Caller: “Yes, me and my girlfriend.”

911: “Do you know who this person is or is it a stranger?”

Caller: “He’s a homeless guy that hangs around over here at the trailer park. He don’t need to be

hanging around in my yard— *Call cuts out* – my dogs alerting and then he’s going to act all

crazy and sh** walking down the road. I tell him just come on back go**amnit. They’re not

running over me in here.”