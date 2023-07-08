EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls related to Mobile Police deadly encounter released

Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has obtained the 911 audio calls from a man and a woman before and during a deadly encounter at the Carol Plantation Road Mobile Home Park Sunday night.
The first call came in around 9:35pm Sunday. A man who FOX10 News interviewed earlier in the week can be heard on the audio recording of that 911 call telling the operator someone was trying to break into his trailer. Here’s some of that conversation:
Later in the call, the operator transferred the man to Mobile Police.
Then a second call comes in from a woman FOX10 News also spoke with Wednesday. She said it appeared an officer needed help.
The same woman is patched through to MPD. She reiterated the need for backup for the officer.