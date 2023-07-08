Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fairhope faithful turnout for Artwalk despite rain

Umbrellas were needed for a wet start to Fairhope's Artwalk.
Umbrellas were needed for a wet start to Fairhope's Artwalk.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Friday of the month -- means Artwalk on the Eastern Shore. Despite the rain -- it did not stop the Fairhope faithful from coming out. Many had umbrellas as they made their way to the Eastern Shore Art Center.

Emory & Trish McChargue have been coming for years -- and always try to plan a trip to Artwalk on her birthday weekend.

“We’ve been coming since 2008 -- and we love it. And the people here, just the art, the food -- it’s just a great opportunity to come and just in the South -- and Fairhope is a great town,” said Trish.

“It is because you can park and basically you don’t get back in your car -- the entire time you’re here. You can walk everywhere,” added Emory.

Trying to stay dry -- inside was the place to be -- where two guests artists were on display.

“The theme of this show is ‘Clay the Life We Live With It.’ I’m so influenced of course by my environment -- the fish, turtles, trees, leaves, so that’s the evidence in my work. Lee: Maybe influenced -- by some rain? -- Always (laughs),” said Maria Spies, local pottery artist of more than 50 years.

“Lee: What inspires your work? -- Oh, life. It’s a very cathartic process. I don’t make pretty paintings -- I make paintings that sort of help me work through issues in my life. And it’s a cathartic process,” said Gary Chapman, Artist.

The downpour that greeted us -- eventually stopped. Friday once again fabulous -- as we head into the weekend!

“This is such a special night every month -- we love coming any time we can. And the weather is perfect now - you just can’t beat it. Lee: You guys timed it just right -- we did. We really did,” said Mary Rooney, Fairhope.

The next Artwalk in Fairhope is Friday, August 4th.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Turn your sleep into entertainment with Pokémon Sleep! Playing this game is simple: just place...
Pokemon Sleep Tracker
Lee Peck remembers flying with the Blue Angels
Lee Peck remembers flying with the Blue Angels
Exclusive recordings of 911 calls made during the Jawan Dallas incident
Exclusive recordings of 911 calls made during the Jawan Dallas incident
Chief Paul Prine speaks on Jawan Dallas incident; attorney responds
Chief Paul Prine speaks on Jawan Dallas incident; attorney responds