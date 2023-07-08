Fairhope faithful turnout for Artwalk despite rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Friday of the month -- means Artwalk on the Eastern Shore. Despite the rain -- it did not stop the Fairhope faithful from coming out. Many had umbrellas as they made their way to the Eastern Shore Art Center.

Emory & Trish McChargue have been coming for years -- and always try to plan a trip to Artwalk on her birthday weekend.

“We’ve been coming since 2008 -- and we love it. And the people here, just the art, the food -- it’s just a great opportunity to come and just in the South -- and Fairhope is a great town,” said Trish.

“It is because you can park and basically you don’t get back in your car -- the entire time you’re here. You can walk everywhere,” added Emory.

Trying to stay dry -- inside was the place to be -- where two guests artists were on display.

“The theme of this show is ‘Clay the Life We Live With It.’ I’m so influenced of course by my environment -- the fish, turtles, trees, leaves, so that’s the evidence in my work. Lee: Maybe influenced -- by some rain? -- Always (laughs),” said Maria Spies, local pottery artist of more than 50 years.

“Lee: What inspires your work? -- Oh, life. It’s a very cathartic process. I don’t make pretty paintings -- I make paintings that sort of help me work through issues in my life. And it’s a cathartic process,” said Gary Chapman, Artist.

The downpour that greeted us -- eventually stopped. Friday once again fabulous -- as we head into the weekend!

“This is such a special night every month -- we love coming any time we can. And the weather is perfect now - you just can’t beat it. Lee: You guys timed it just right -- we did. We really did,” said Mary Rooney, Fairhope.

The next Artwalk in Fairhope is Friday, August 4th.

