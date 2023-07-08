Advertise With Us
House fire on Westwood Street, Mobile fire crews on the scene

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department were called to the scene of a fire on Westwood Street Saturday morning.

When the fire crews arrived they found a house that was fully involved with smoke and flames. No injuries have been reported in connection with this fire.

FOX10 will have more information when it become available.

