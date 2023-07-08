House fire on Westwood Street, Mobile fire crews on the scene
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department were called to the scene of a fire on Westwood Street Saturday morning.
When the fire crews arrived they found a house that was fully involved with smoke and flames. No injuries have been reported in connection with this fire.
FOX10 will have more information when it become available.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.