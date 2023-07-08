Mobile officials give first look of Clotilda: The Exhibition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The day has finally come for the official unveiling of a local museum highlighting an important part of African American history.

Friday was a celebration for the city of Mobile. The community came together for a ceremony where leaders declared the Africatown Heritage House as the location of a new exhibit about the Clotilda, the last known ship that brought slaves to the U-S.

The new museum inside the building is known as ‘Clotilda: The Exhibition.’ It will NOT open to the public until Saturday, July 8.

“The city of Mobile is so appreciative to be a part of this,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

During Friday’s ceremony, officials spent time remembering the 110 enslaved men, women and children who were forcibly put on that ship and transported to Mobile. Historians say once the ship landed in America, the captain set it on fire to hide evidence of the illegal trip and survivors on board were separated and sold to slave dealers across Alabama. Remnants of the ship were not found until 20-19, when the Alabama Historical Commission discovered debris from the ship at the bottom of the Mobile River.

Descendants of the 110 individuals forced into slavery were at Friday’s dedication ceremony for the museum highlighting their ancestor’s stories. Two of those descendants are Barry Lumbers and Altevese Lumbers-Rosario, the great-great-great-granddaughter and great-great grandson of Cudjo Lewis, one of the last survivors of the Clotilda.

“He had strength, resilience, joy and love that surpassed many great men. He was one of the 32 founders of Africatown,” said Lumbers-Rosario.

“I’m very happy that the state of Alabama and the city of Mobile are behind us so we can show the world what really happened,” said Lumbers.

Inside the 2,500 square foot building, there are stories about the survivors of the Clotilda and pieces of the 86-foot-long vessel. During the grand opening of the museum on Saturday visitors will receive an audio wand and headphones to use while learning about the survivors who eventually created Africatown.

The exhibit, which is located at 2465 Wimbush Street, officially opens at 10 a.m. tomorrow and will close at 5 p.m. Entrance will be granted to timed ticket holders only. Tickets to the exhibition are also sold out for Saturday‘s grand opening.

There will also be a community day following the grand opening at the Robert L. Hope Community Center lawn from 11 a.m. The community day is a free, public event.

