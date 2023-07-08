Pokemon Sleep Tracker

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pokemon Sleep – an app first teased in 2019 to help you keep track of your Z’s is on its way under a pillow near you.

The smartphone app resembles a standard sleep tracker with the addition of some adorable little Pokémon creatures, from the iconic Pikachu to the floating Jigglypuff.

Your adventure takes place on a small island where you’ll carry out research on how Pokémon sleep. You’ll work with large Snorlax who live on the island and Neroli, a professor who’s studying Pokémon sleep styles.

Each week, players interact with a new Snorlax that will grow bigger over time, offering them a chance to see rare sleep styles of other Pokémon.

To increase the likelihood of discovering rare sleeping styles, players can feed Snorlax berries and other food by day to increase its strength. But sleep is crucial, as the more a user snoozes, the higher the Snorlax’s “drowsy power” becomes, which in turn attracts more Pokémon to the island. Using the app is as simple as placing it by your pillow and drifting off to sleep.

When you wake up, the app will have categorized your sleep into three types — dozing, snoozing, and slumbering. Much like other sleep trackers, the app also records bedtimes, wake-up times and average duration of sleep. The app even offers an audio recording function.

Registration is now open on the Google Play app store for the game, If you are thinking about downloading the app, registering ahead of time is helpful because you’ll be notified when the app launches.

Pokémon Sleep is planned to launch worldwide, excluding certain regions, in summer 2023.

Keep checking Pokemon.com for more details on Pokémon Sleep! sometime late July.

