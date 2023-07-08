Public asked for help finding missing and endangered man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 66 year old Mitchel Peters.

Mr. Peters was last seen early Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Bristol Park Road in Cantonment. Officials say he may be in need of medical care.

If anyone has knowledge of Mr. Peters’ whereabouts they are asked to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.