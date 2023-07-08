Advertise With Us
Hire One

Public asked for help finding missing and endangered man

[Insert Caption Here]
[Insert Caption Here](Live 5)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 66 year old Mitchel Peters.

Mr. Peters was last seen early Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Bristol Park Road in Cantonment. Officials say he may be in need of medical care.

If anyone has knowledge of Mr. Peters’ whereabouts they are asked to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation

Latest News

Fire truck sirens generic
House fire on Westwood Street, Mobile fire crews on the scene
Fairhope turns out for Artwalk despite rain
Fairhope turns out for Artwalk despite rain
Jawan Dallas
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls related to Mobile Police deadly encounter released
Umbrellas were needed for a wet start to Fairhope's Artwalk.
Fairhope faithful turnout for Artwalk despite rain