Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag

The department also states this pride flag was in an ethical spot, in front of the VA campus near the cemetery.(Stephanie Poole)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The battle over flying the Pride flag at the Biloxi VA Medical Center and National Cemetery continues.

The Department of Veteran Affairs has sent a letter to Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker after he asked for the flag to be brought down in June.

In the letter, the department says the flag was authorized to fly at VA facilities throughout Pride month, as the department has done so for years as a symbol of its commitment to LGBTQ veterans and their families.

Although Senator Wicker called on the VA to remove the flag in front of the cemetery after arguing it’s reserved for the U.S. flag, the department’s letter goes on to say the main flagpole is reserved solely for the U.S. flag.

The department also states this pride flag was in an ethical spot, in front of the VA campus near the cemetery.

Senator Wicker responded Saturday, tweeting that it’s the goal of the department to “provide services, not promote controversial ideologies.”

