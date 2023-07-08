Storms shorten Blue Angels performance as thousands celebrate Red White and Blues week at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a sight Blue Angels fans have been waiting for all week. Thousands of people packed the sand to see the blues perform for the 2023 Pensacola Beach air show. Some people like Shawn Benyo showed up at 4 am to try and get a spot.

“The parking lot was already full,” said Benyo. “I wanted to set my hammock up underneath the pier there and it was completely packed as well.”

Even with an early wake-up call and parking troubles, beachgoers say it was worth it to get the perfect spot.

“I just love the Blue Angels, we had to see them and get close up on them,” said James and Jeanette York.

The same can be said for other beachgoers like Jamie Belle who says the blues are can’t miss. Especially when they fly over Pensacola Beach.

“It’s awesome just to fly a jet for that performance at that speed and close formation,” said Belle. “It sets the standard so they’re better than the thunderbirds, to be honest with you, but I was stationed here awhile back so I’ve always been close to them.”

The Blues flew for around 30 minutes before storms shut the show down early. Even with a shorter performance, fans say it was still the perfect way to end Red White and Blues week.

“It’s just like the end of any celebration,” said Benyo. “It’s the biggest, the best, it kind of goes off with a bang you know. "

They’re already making plans for next year.

“I love coming down here,” added Benyo. “Being able to feel the roar of the engines, being able to watch them do incredible feats that you would normally never see. They’re incredible.”

The Blue Angels will continue the second half of their 2023 schedule which will finish with their homecoming show at NAS Pensacola in November.

