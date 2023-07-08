Thunderstorms possible for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another day, another chance for afternoon thunderstorms here on the Gulf Coast. We are stuck in the typical summertime pattern for the foreseeable future, so make sure you have your rain gear with you if you are out in the afternoon hours.

Each day this weekend, we will start with a muggy morning. There is always the slim possibility of a morning shower or storm, especially on the coast, but the main show doesn’t come till the afternoon.

As we approach midday, clouds will build and temperatures will rise. You can expect highs this weekend to be in the low 90s.

In the afternoon, a scattering of showers and storms will develop, producing lightning, very heavy rain, and maybe even some gusty winds. However, not everyone will see a storm each day. In fact, it is possible that you might get a heavy downpour while your neighbor across the street gets nothing. That’s how it goes this time of year.

In the evening hours, it will be muggy, and a fading shower can’t be ruled out.

Rinse and repeat…

PENSACOLA BEACH AIR SHOW:

If you are down in Pensacola Beach for the air show today, you will need to keep an eye on the clouds and not just the planes. There is a chance of a storm, especially in the afternoon hours. The current thinking is that today will be very similar to Friday in terms of weather. That does not mean that it will rain exactly when and where it did yesterday, but the general timing will be similar.

One larger concern we have down at the show today is lightning. If there is lightning in the area, you will need a place to seek shelter, so have a plan in place for where to go. A great way to keep track of lightning in the area is with the FOX10 weather app. It can provide you with lightning alerts and the current radar. It is a great tool to use if you are out at the show.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk will be staying low for most of the day today, but tonight it increases to moderate and stays that way for the next couple of days. Pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip. Also, remember to pack the sunscreen this weekend, as the UV index remains extreme.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We are not expecting any major changes in the long-range forecast. However, some models are suggesting that rain chances drop very slightly by the end of next week.

