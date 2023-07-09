AUU basketball tournament a slam dunk for Mobile’s economy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over 150 teams and their families are in town for the AUU basketball tournament.

This is the first time Mobile is hosting the 10th annual Gulf Coast Primetime Nationals- a tournament for boys and girls grades 5 through 12.

Danny Corte with Mobile Sports Authority says it’s all thanks to the 10 new portable courts that transformed the Mobile Convention Center into a prime basketball venue.

“We’ve got our brand-new floors that we bought back in January through the County Commission’s ARP funding and it’s really translated into having more tournaments and bigger tournaments. This would make this the largest youth basketball event ever held in Mobile County so we are proud of that and as you can see-- it’s a lot of energy in the room,” said Corte.

Many coaches are giving the courts a stamp of approval.

“We travel all over the country. These are the best sport courts that we play on. They’re actually really-really nice, they stay together. They don’t slip, they don’t move. It’s a great venue and I’m glad y’all invested in that,” said Jim Michael with Santa Rosa Elite Basketball.

Corte says the tournament is a slam-dunk for the city’s economy.

“We estimate the economic impact is a million-plus,” he stated. “Sports tourism- you bring people to town, they stay in the hotels, they’ve got to eat somewhere, lot of times they go out to entertainment, they may see the battleship, they have to get gas when they go home.”

Steps away from the courts, folks take in the view of the Mobile River in between games.

“Everything is walkable- where we’re staying at, where we’re eating at and then being able to see these beautiful views that we’re around- it’s unbelievable,” said Corey Webster, former NFL Giants player and LSU basketball player.

“We’re stuck here all day, but it’s beautiful to have the view,” said one parent.

“Everybody loves to eat, so that’s pretty much the highlight I guess,” said another.

The summer league gives players a chance to play ball when they’re not in school and learn life lessons, too.

“It’s all about mentoring, trying to make the next generation behind me just that much better. Using basketball as a vessel to make them great men. So that’s what we live for, so it’s all about respect, character, integrity, and making sure they’re respecting the game and getting something positive out of it,” added Webster.

The tournament runs from Friday through Sunday. It will conclude Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the door.

