Clotilda: The Exhibition opens to the public in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new museum opened this morning in Africatown. The new addition to the area is called Clotilda: The Exhibition, and it highlights the stories of the 110 slaves brought to Mobile against their will.

163 years ago on July 8, historians say the Clotilda, the last known U-S slave ship, arrived in Mobile carrying 110 men, women and children.

When they arrived, they were separated and sold to slave dealers across the state and the captain reportedly burned the ship to hide evidence of the crime.

Those who survived created a community of their own known as Africatown.

“It’s beautiful people here. We got good neighbors. We’re really helpful to one another,” said Jessie Varer, who lives in Africatown.

Saturday was the grand opening of Clotilda: The Exhibition. The museum features the story of the Clotilda and its survivors.

“To see this come to fruition is deeply humbling but we really feel the urgency in telling their stories,” said Dr. Meg Fowler, Director of the History Museum of Mobile.

Inside the 2,500 square foot building, there are stories about the survivors’ experiences on the ship, pieces of the 86-foot-long vessel, news articles about the landing of the Clotilda and more.

“I work for a nonprofit organization in the Biloxi, Gulfport area that is striving to revitalize communities there like East Biloxi that also has a rich African American heritage but the communities been neglected over the years…so I’m looking at this kind of like an important lesson as to how we can do it over there,” said Gordon Jackson, who came to the grand opening from Biloxi, Mississippi.

Descendants of the survivors of the Clotilda, like Lori Standberry and her family, were among those at the grand opening. Standberry is a descendent of Redoshi, who was later renamed Sally Smith.

“We were able to go the land where she was enslaved yesterday in Bogue Chitto, Alabama,” said Standberry.

All say they are happy to see how the museum turned out.

“It’s so good right now in America to know your history because if you don’t know where you came from, how do you know where you’re going?” said descendant Shauntel Dobbins.

“It’s just a pleasure just to be here and for Mobile County to do all of this for Africatown and for the Clotilda Descendants Association to do what they did,” said descendent, Ron Moore.

The museum is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. For ticket prices, visit their website.

