ECSO investigating 2 shootings

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two separate shootings that killed two people.

One shooting occurred at a business named Chaser’s where two individuals were shot in the parking lot, according to officials.

Authorities said one victim died and the other was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting occurred at an apartment complex at the corner of Old Spanish Trail and Olive Road, according to ECSO.

Details of the shooting were not made available, but officials did confirm one victim is deceased in that shooting.

ECSO said they investigating both incidents.

