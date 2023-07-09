Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police say a young woman was shot Saturday night at the Gautier Community Center.

Police say the injuries were not life-threatening, and she was taken via Acadian Ambulance Services to be treated at a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Investigators say it happened when a fight involving multiple people broke out at a birthday party being held at the community center. The girl, an innocent bystander, was struck when gunfire erupted. Those involved have not been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

