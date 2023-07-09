Slightly higher risk for storms on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are stuck in the typical summertime pattern for the foreseeable future here on the Gulf Coast. We can expect the usual schedule of afternoon thunderstorms and sticky conditions. High temperatures will hover in the low 90s in the coming days which is average for this time of year. We are not anticipating any major changes to the forecast next week. Keep the rain gear handy if you running errands or out and about in the afternoon fours each day.

Each night, temperatures will cool into the middle and upper 70s. There is always the chance of a lingering shower, but some models are suggesting that Sunday night might have a higher than usual coverage of nighttime showers and storms. The rain chance for Sunday night will be around 40 percent.

Severe weather threat for 7/9/23 Mobile AL (FOX10 News)

SUNDAY STORMS:

On Sunday, there is a slightly higher chance of storms throughout the area. Models suggest that the highest chance for rain may occur early in the evening, but showers and storms are possible through the midday and afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong and produce gusty winds, with possible hail. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms near and north of the Highway 84 corridor, and level 1 out of 5 risk down to the coast.

Additionally, these storms are likely to bring heavy rainfall. Some areas may receive 1 to 2 inches of rainfall by Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts possible. As always, make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings if they are issued. The FOX10 Weather App is an excellent tool for these alerts, and it even provides live radar at your fingertips.

Regarding temperatures, Sunday’s highs will primarily range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. However, there is a chance that a shower or storm could cool things off.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk will be staying low for most of the day today, but may increase Monday night and Tuesday. Pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip. Also, remember to pack the sunscreen this weekend, as the UV index remains extreme.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We are not expecting any major changes in the long-range forecast. Keep the umbrella handy next week!

