Strong storms possible Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The near-term forecast appears unsettled as rounds of storms are expected Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. Some of these storms could be strong, particularly during the late evening and nighttime hours on Sunday. If you have plans on Sunday, keep an umbrella handy. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the next couple of days before warming up to the middle 90s by the end of next week. Looking ahead, rain chances will decrease slightly at the end of the upcoming week as slightly drier air moves into the northern half of our area. However, rain chances will still be present, so be prepared for the chance of afternoon showers or storms this upcoming week.

SUNDAY STORMS:

Today, scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day. However, there will likely be a couple of rounds where coverage is increased, and storms could be stronger.

During the first half of Sunday, expect it to be hot with a scattering of showers and storms. In the afternoon, we expect more widespread development of storms. Some of these storms could contain gusty winds and very heavy rain, potentially causing some nuisance flash flooding. If you will be driving while there are storms around, be mindful of this.

Sunday evening, storms will likely continue in spots. Not everyone will see rain, but the chances are more likely than not. These scattered storms will continue into the late evening and nighttime hours, where once again, a few of these storms could become strong. The main threat, once again, will be gusty winds, but hail and an isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

The bottom line for today and tonight: Be prepared for scattered storms that may be an inconvenience to your daily plans. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings in case a warning is issued for your area. We will be keeping track of things here at FOX10 all through the day and night.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The typical summertime pattern with muggy conditions and afternoon storms will generally continue for the upcoming week. However, there are a few details that will impact the placement of afternoon storms this upcoming week.

On Monday and Tuesday, showers and storms are expected to be confined to the coastal areas. Later in the week, rain coverage will overall decrease, and temperatures will rise slightly. By the end of the week, high temperatures are expected to be in the middle 90s.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is medium for Sunday. Pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of the forecast and keep track of current weather conditions when at the beaches, especially with the elevated chance for storms in the coming days. Also, remember to pack sunscreen, as the UV index remains extreme.

