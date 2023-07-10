Advertise With Us
Alabama House Democrats invite public to learn about redistricting

House Democrats announced their 2023 agenda named “Plan for Prosperity.” Leader of the party,...
House Democrats announced their 2023 agenda named “Plan for Prosperity.” Leader of the party, Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County, calls this agenda very bold and practical He says they want their bills to have a direct and meaningful impact on Alabamians.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic representatives are looking to answer your questions about the upcoming special legislative session.

The purpose of the session is to adopt a new congressional map. The need for a new map comes after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Alabama’s current map violates the Voting Rights Act.

The Caucaus will hold the following town halls across the state:

  • July 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church 2009 22nd AVE N Birmingham, AL 35234
  • July 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Anniston City Meeting Ctr. 1615 Noble St. Anniston, AL 36201
  • July 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Gilliard Elementary School 2757 Dauphin Island Pkwy Mobile, AL 36605
  • July 17, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Mae Jemison High School 5000 Pulaski Pike Huntsville, AL 35810

The party will not hold a meeting in Montgomery instead, there is a public hearing this Thursday at 1:30 PM at the Statehouse for people to speak in front of the reapportionment committee.

Minority leader representative Anthony Daniels says they want to educate the public on what the congressional map could look like and on the legislative process.

“These are not just town hall meetings for a party. These are town hall meetings for constituents. And at the end of the day when you’re elected as a representative, your job is to represent all the people in your district regardless of their party affiliation,” Daniels said.

Daniels adds that they will also recap the 2023 legislative session.

The special legislative session will begin on July 17th at 2 PM.

