Chickasaw’s police chief placed on administrative leave

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News learned today that Chickasaw’s police chief, Keith Miller, has been placed on administrative leave.

Chickasaw City Attorney Nash Campbell said Mayor Barry Broadhead placed Miller on leave Monday and notified him of his intent to terminate him. Campbell said a personnel hearing has been set for Tuesday’s council meeting. He declined to elaborate on why the mayor is moving to fire him.

“Any pending personnel matter has to be confidential,” he said.

The mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Miller could not immediately be reached for comment.

However, a law enforcement source who asked to remain anonymous told FOX10 News that the city administration has pressured the chief to get the department to write more tickets to boost revenue and faulted the chief for poor recruitment.

The officer told FOX10 News that the department was fully staffed at 21 officers a year ago and now is down to 11, including the chief. He said the eight of the remaining officers are actively searching for new jobs.

The officer also told FOX10 News that officers are unhappy with a new employee handbook that took effect this year. Among other changes, he said, it prohibits officers from making social media posts – including the school resource officer, who he said was ordered to take a Facebook page used to communicate with parents.

The clerk could not immediately be reached for comment.

Campbell said that the chief’s personnel hearing likely would be conducted behind closed doors but that any voting would have to take place in public. The chief’s fate, ultimately, is in the hands of the council.

Campbell said the city hired Miller as chief in February last year, a month after the city refused to renew the contract of then-Chief Brian Fillingim..

This is a developing story.

Updated at 1:15 p.m. with additional information.

