Advertise With Us
Hire One

Healthy grilling tips with Chef Yisus

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer’s officially here and that means grilling season is in full swing! And, with a few simple hacks, grilled meals - versus fried - can not only be packed with flavor, but also serve as alternatives to assure your heart health is kept top of mind this summer and beyond!

Caracas-born Chef Jesus Diaz or “Chef Yisus” is excited to combine his grilling expertise while educating the public about the high cholesterol issue which affects about half of the US Hispanic community. Two years ago, Chef Yisus lost his own mother after a life-long struggle with high cholesterol/blood pressure and weight issues. Now, he aims to inspire others to make wiser choices by sharing how his family’s outlook and eating habits have changed throughout the years.

Chef Yisus talks about:

•Using heart-healthy ingredients doesn’t have to mean giving up on great flavor

•Choosing the right cooking oil for grilling: How oil affects food taste

•What is an oil’s smoke point, and why does it matter?

About Chef Yisus

Jesus Diaz, popularly known as Chef Yisus, is a well-known Celebrity Chef and TV personality famously known for his fusion style of cooking and unique blend of flavors. He owned a popular sushi restaurant in Miami, FL before becoming the resident chef on Univision’s leading morning talk show, ¡Despierta América!. Yisus has also authored the cookbook named “Cook Deliciously with Chef Yisus” which is readily available in various bookstores and online stores like Amazon. He’s even a two-time Emmy Award winner for his time on Top Chef and has been selected in the list of Most Beautiful Celebrities by the People En Español. Chef Yisus has built himself a successful career and won various awards and accolades.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Rick Earl
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

Secret Mobile: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure
Secret Mobile: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure
Fun sofa pillows at Barrow Fine Furniture
Fun sofa pillows at Barrow Fine Furniture
The South Alabama Nonprofit Summit 2023
The South Alabama Nonprofit Summit 2023
Blue Marlin Grand Championship
Blue Marlin Grand Championship