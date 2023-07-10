Healthy grilling tips with Chef Yisus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer’s officially here and that means grilling season is in full swing! And, with a few simple hacks, grilled meals - versus fried - can not only be packed with flavor, but also serve as alternatives to assure your heart health is kept top of mind this summer and beyond!

Caracas-born Chef Jesus Diaz or “Chef Yisus” is excited to combine his grilling expertise while educating the public about the high cholesterol issue which affects about half of the US Hispanic community. Two years ago, Chef Yisus lost his own mother after a life-long struggle with high cholesterol/blood pressure and weight issues. Now, he aims to inspire others to make wiser choices by sharing how his family’s outlook and eating habits have changed throughout the years.

Chef Yisus talks about:

•Using heart-healthy ingredients doesn’t have to mean giving up on great flavor

•Choosing the right cooking oil for grilling: How oil affects food taste

•What is an oil’s smoke point, and why does it matter?

About Chef Yisus

Jesus Diaz, popularly known as Chef Yisus, is a well-known Celebrity Chef and TV personality famously known for his fusion style of cooking and unique blend of flavors. He owned a popular sushi restaurant in Miami, FL before becoming the resident chef on Univision’s leading morning talk show, ¡Despierta América!. Yisus has also authored the cookbook named “Cook Deliciously with Chef Yisus” which is readily available in various bookstores and online stores like Amazon. He’s even a two-time Emmy Award winner for his time on Top Chef and has been selected in the list of Most Beautiful Celebrities by the People En Español. Chef Yisus has built himself a successful career and won various awards and accolades.

