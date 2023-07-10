High profile civil rights attorney’s join Jawan Dallas case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three high profile civil rights attorneys have joined the legal team for Jawan Dallas, according to a release from attorney Harry Daniels who is representing Dallas.

The family of Jawan Dallas, the unarmed 36-year-old Black man tased to death by Mobile, AL police officers, got a big boost in their fight for justice as three major Civil Rights attorneys John Burris, Ben Crump and Lee Merritt announced today that they are joining the legal team that includes nationally renowned Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels and Roderick Van Daniel.

Considered a legal dream team, Daniels, Burris, Crump and Merritt combine for a century’s worth of legal experience taking on some of the most high profile civil rights cases in America representing the likes of Rodney King and the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Andrew Brown, Botham Jean, Tyre Nichols and Oscar Grant whose death at the hands of Bay Area Rapid Transit police was turned into the critically acclaimed film Fruitvale Station.

“At the end of the day, you have multiple eyewitnesses saying Jawan Dallas was an innocent bystander and a police chief that contradicts himself time and time again,” said Burris. “If that alone doesn’t set off alarms, then something’s wrong.”

“If this were a hit and run or a convenience store robbery, the Mobile Police would release all the surveillance video they had in a heartbeat to try and identify the suspect,” Crump said. “This is an issue of transparency and accountability. It’s only when the police engage in questionable conduct do they refuse to release the video. This underscores our demand for transparency because America needs to see why this young Black man is dead.”

“This isn’t just about Jawan Dallas. This is about all of us because if they can tase an innocent bystander until he dies over what was, at best, a trespassing call, then none of us are safe,” said Merritt.

“It should be clear that this isn’t a game to us. We don’t come together like this for nothing,” said Daniels. “So let this put the Mobile Police Department on notice. We’re fighting for Jawan Dallas. We’re fighting for justice and we won’t stop until justice is done. How long that takes is up to them.”

In addition to Daniels, Burris, Crump and Merritt joining forces on the legal team, national religious and civil rights leader Bishop William Barber today announced his support of the Dallas family calling out the Mobile Police Department.

“Whether it’s manufacturing a narrative that tried to blame Jawan Dallas for his own death or waiting until July 4th to release it when no one was watching, the Mobile Police Department has done everything in its power to hide the simple truth that their officers tased an innocent bystander to death,” Barber said. “But I believe in the truth and I’m proud to join the Dallas family, their attorneys and the people of Mobile, AL as they fight to bring that truth into the sunlight.”