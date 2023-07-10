Ladd-Peebles not on upcoming city council agenda following last week’s abrupt meeting ending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been exactly a month since the City of Mobile announced they’re considering selling Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Mobile County Public School System.

In late June, the city council voted to authorize the intergovernmental agreement.

This past week’s city council meeting ended abruptly after three Councilmembers- William Carroll, Cory Penn, and President C.J. Small, abstained from adopting the agenda.

What can normally be an hours-long meeting was less than five minutes long.

In a written statement hours after the meeting was over, the three members revealed why they refused to move forward with the meeting:

““Council President Small, Councilmembers Carroll and Penn dissent on agenda items pertaining to the City of Mobile’s sale of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in its present form. They hold the view that the existing lease agreement fails to garner adequate support to preserve the community’s cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium’s economic significance.”

Last month, Councilmembers Carroll and Penn briefly addressed their concerns in a previous council meeting.

“I’m not against the sale, but I am all for the culture that we’ve built around the facility that is a big part of the quality of life of certain communities in the city,” said Councilmember Carroll.

“I think it’s vital that we do it right and so I believe we have the opportunity to show we work together as a City as well as a school system to show that we can do it right and so hopefully we will be able to accomplish that task,” added Councilmember Penn.

The exact terms of the agreement they’re concerned about remain unclear and all three councilmembers have remained quiet aside from their written statement above. It’s unknown when those items will be discussed.

Councilmember Ben Reynolds says this past week’s agenda will carry over into this upcoming Tuesday’s agenda.

Although Ladd is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the lease agreement for William High School’s on-campus football stadium will be up for discussion among other topics like the Bienville Square improvement project that could cost the city more than 3 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.