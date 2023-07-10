Moss Point residents receiving FEMA letters despite no disaster declaration being made

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Until the governor and president declare a disaster for Moss Point, that letter means nothing,” said Mayor Billy Knight.

Words of caution come from Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight after he and other city officials received word that some residents are receiving FEMA letters. The letter says the individual qualifies for FEMA relief. But the governor or president didn’t declare an emergency declaration, creating a false hope of help.

“In my mind, you shouldn’t send the letter out because you give people hope that it may not happen,” said Mayor Knight. “Again, we hope it happens, but why confuse people by sending out a letter prematurely.”

Mayor Knight says the letters were also given to people who didn’t apply.

“We don’t even know where they got the address from, that’s the other disappointing thing. If the house has been damaged and they have applied some kind of way, you could say they got the letters from that,” said Mayor Knight. “But this individual said she didn’t even apply to FEMA.”

The mayor says the city does need federal relief, especially for those who may not have had insurance on their damaged property.

“Many people were renting their homes that didn’t have insurance,” said Mayor Knight. “They didn’t have rental insurance which means they will have some issues because of that.”

Mayor Knight says the city received an overflow of support from the coastal cities and across the state. But despite that, he says the city needs manpower and equipment like chainsaws to help clear debris from homes for the elderly.

“Large trees were blown down into their homes in some cases and certainly in their yards that need to be cut with a chainsaw and then move to the curb or the easement so the debris can be picked up,” said Mayor Knight.

Despite the setbacks and waiting on a declaration, Mayor Knight says he wants residents in Moss Point to continue lending a helpful hand to each other while looking forward to a brighter future.

“We come together to support each other because we know this will pass. It’s tough right now but we know we can come together and help each other,” said Mayor Knight. “We hate that it happened, we don’t wish it on anyone else but now that it happened to us... it’s an opportunity to make our city bigger and better than it was.”

If you or your group would like to volunteer to help storm victims in Moss Point, or you know someone who needs assistance, call the Moss Point Disaster Information Hotline at (228) 990-4222.

