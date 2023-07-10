Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD arrest man for allegedly hitting police cars intentionally with his vehicle

Edward McCall
Edward McCall(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Monday, July 10 after he struck two police cars with his vehicle.

Police said they noticed a suspicious vehicle approaching them at high speeds in a parking lot off of Cottage Hill Road around 3:20 a.m.

The officers said they attempted to maneuver their vehicles to avoid a collision, but the suspect hit one of the police vehicles.

The driver then attempted to flee, but struck the other officers car and a brick column, according to authorities.

Police said they were able to arrest Edward McCall, 69, as the suspect without further incidents.

McCall is charged with two counts of first degree attempted assault, two counts of first degree criminal mischief and one count of reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Rick Earl
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Visitors can purchase tickets online, or at the door and the aquarium will be open daily from 9...
Alabama Aquarium officially reopen on Dauphin Island
Chief Keith Miller, Chickasaw Public Safety Director
Chickasaw’s police chief placed on administrative leave
Fatal crash generic
Wilmer man dies in Schillinger Road motorcycle crash