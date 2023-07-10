MPD arrest man for allegedly hitting police cars intentionally with his vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Monday, July 10 after he struck two police cars with his vehicle.

Police said they noticed a suspicious vehicle approaching them at high speeds in a parking lot off of Cottage Hill Road around 3:20 a.m.

The officers said they attempted to maneuver their vehicles to avoid a collision, but the suspect hit one of the police vehicles.

The driver then attempted to flee, but struck the other officers car and a brick column, according to authorities.

Police said they were able to arrest Edward McCall, 69, as the suspect without further incidents.

McCall is charged with two counts of first degree attempted assault, two counts of first degree criminal mischief and one count of reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

