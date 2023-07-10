Advertise With Us
MPD: Convicted sex offender allegedly stayed with a minor at motel

Christopher Causey
Christopher Causey(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday, July 8 for allegedly staying at a motel with a minor and failing to register as a sex offender.

Officers said they responded to a motel off of I-65 Service Road South around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a sex offender.

Police determined the suspect stayed overnight with a subject under the age of 18 on Friday, July 7 and failed to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement, according to authorities.

Christopher Causey, 45, was arrested as the suspect and charged with two counts of Sex Offender Registration Notification Act violation and an outstanding warrant for third degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

