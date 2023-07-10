The Paradox of Debt: new book to help understand the debt crisis and solutions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When politicians and people talk about debt and its impact on the economy, that almost always means “government debt.” However, this is only a small part of the picture. Individuals, private firms, and households owe trillions, and these private debts are vital to understanding the impact debt has on the overall economy.

Today we spoke with venture capitalist and author Richard Vague to talk about his newest book, The Paradox of Debt: A New Path to Prosperity Without Crisis. In this timely look at a divisive issue, Vague breaks down the many complex problems surrounding private and public debt. The paradox is that while debt is essential and our economy relies on it, debt also brings instability unless it is periodically deleveraged—and that is very hard to do. Vague provides an insightful look at debt, but he also provides solutions for fixing the current crisis through careful management and planning.

AUTHOR BACKGROUND: Richard Vague is an American businessperson, venture capitalist, author, and most recently served as Secretary of Banking and Securities for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He is the author of numerous books, including The Illustrated Business History of the United States. He leads multiple organizations designed to help consumers understand debt, align themselves proactively, and have a better understanding of what the government must do to fix the nation’s wealth gap issue.

