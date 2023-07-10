Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: Ruby Dee

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
Our Pet of the Week is a sweet girl named Ruby Dee from City of Mobile Animal Services!

Ruby Dee Bio:

Meet Ruby Dee! This lovely 2-year-old lass is sure to steal your heart with her affectionate nature. She has a calm and relaxed demeanor as well as a playful side that comes out when there’s a tennis ball in sight. Ruby Dee is the perfect combination of smart, playful, and loyal companion. To meet her, fill out the application on our website or stop by during our open hours.

July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month: Here’s how to take precautions to help keep your pet’s safe.

  • Microchip your animal. The City of Mobile Animal Services microchips our shelter animals prior to their adoption. For owned pets, it’s an easy and low cost option that can be done at your veterinarian’s office.
  • Secure your yard. Escaping the yard is one of the most common reasons for a lost pet. Be sure to check for loose panels, use rocks or chicken wire below your fence to prevent digging out, and make sure you have the appropriate height for your pup to stay contained.
  • Spay or neuter your pet. Did you know that spaying or neutering your pet is a good way to prevent them from getting lost or wandering. Unneutered male dogs have a much higher tendency to escape or wander off from a back yard and become lost.
  • Keep your pets secure when driving. When you’re traveling in a car with your pet, help keep them safe by making sure the windows are not low enough they could jump out. Be cautious when opening the doors and always have your pet’s leash on to help prevent them from bolting from an open car door.

