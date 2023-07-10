Advertise With Us
Recipe: Crawfish Étouffée

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Rouses Louisiana Peeled Crawfish Tails
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 2 cups chopped onions
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 teaspoons garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons chopped green onions
  • 8 cups cooked rice

STEPS:

1. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, celery and bell peppers, and sauté until the vegetables are wilted, about 10 to 12 minutes.

2. Add the crawfish, garlic and bay leaves, and reduce heat to medium. Cook the crawfish for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Dissolve the flour in the water. Add it to the crawfish mixture and stir well to incorporate. Add tomato paste and stir until blended. Add the Cajun seasoning. Stir until the mixture thickens, about 4 minutes.

3. Stir in the parsley and green onions, and continue cooking for 2 minutes. Serve over steamed rice.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

