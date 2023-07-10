Recipe: Crawfish Étouffée
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Louisiana Peeled Crawfish Tails
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 2 cups chopped onions
- ½ cup chopped celery
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic, finely chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons chopped green onions
- 8 cups cooked rice
STEPS:
1. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, celery and bell peppers, and sauté until the vegetables are wilted, about 10 to 12 minutes.
2. Add the crawfish, garlic and bay leaves, and reduce heat to medium. Cook the crawfish for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Dissolve the flour in the water. Add it to the crawfish mixture and stir well to incorporate. Add tomato paste and stir until blended. Add the Cajun seasoning. Stir until the mixture thickens, about 4 minutes.
3. Stir in the parsley and green onions, and continue cooking for 2 minutes. Serve over steamed rice.
