Rip currents and lightning threaten Baldwin County beachgoers

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Red flags were flying on Baldwin County beaches Monday, July 10, 2023. The elevated risk of rip currents wasn’t the only danger. Lightning was also an issue for beachgoers when a lightning storm cleared the beach around lunchtime.

The conditions Monday morning gave hope for a promising beach day in Orange Beach. The surf wasn’t what most would consider big, but beach safety officials posted red flags because rip currents were still a concern.

“It’s nothing crazy but it’s that surf right around two, two and a half foot where it really makes some of our rip currents the worst,” said Beach Safety Chief for the city of Orange Beach, Brett Lesinger. “The waves aren’t strong enough to intimidate people, but it starts to form those rip currents that are really worrisome.”

There were still plenty of folks that hit the water to cool off and have a good time with the lifeguards keeping a close eye on them. With the sun still out, beachgoers were making the most of the day while they could.

“We had a couple little sprinkle sessions…two, and I’m not real worried about it. I think it’s going to go right over us, but no. I think we’re going to be out here a little while longer,” said Jamie Stiff from Kentucky.

“Well, we’re just going to get what we can out of today. If it starts getting any worse or starts coming this way, we’re going to head in,” said Alex Ziegler from St. Louis.

As midday approached, the water wasn’t the biggest safety concern. Instead, it was the sky. Black clouds moved in from the north and lightning began to flash. Lifeguards left their stands and patrolled the beach with loudspeakers, urging folks to get off the beach and take shelter.

Visitors were urged to leave Cotton Bayou Public Beach as severe weather closed in (Hal Scheurich)

“Unfortunately, Mother Nature and weather doesn’t always cooperate with the plans that we have so the best advice I can give is seek shelter when weather’s rolling in or lifeguards are advising leaving the beach and then, cross your fingers and hope that it will pass by,” Lesinger explained.

Unfortunately for visitors, the storms continued throughout the day and red flags continued to fly.

